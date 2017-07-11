Asfordby and Melton angling: Searle wins Shield with lake’s best weight

Mark Searle made the best use of a good draw to take a convincing victory in the Asfordby and Melton Society of Anglers’ WS Barnard Memorial Shield match on Sunday.

He fished banded pellet on peg 20 to weigh in 54lb 10oz; the best weight from the lake this year.

Paul Clifton was runner-up from 10, fishing caster shallow for 38lb 6oz, while Mike Smith was third with 28lb 8oz on corn from peg eight, and Malc Farrow used both feeder and pole from peg one for 18lb 12oz and fourth place.

* Thursday evening saw round five of the evening series where Paul Turner took the honours on the bonus peg one to double his winnings.

He fished maggot on the pole for a carp weight of 26lb 3oz to pip Steve Fletcher, on four, who fished corn in the margins for 23lb 2oz.

Third place went to Paul Clifton with 22lb 10oz from peg eight, and Karl Nicholson completed the top four from peg 21 with 18lb 13oz.