Asfordby and Melton Angling: Mike nets big win

Mike Smith had to break the ice before going on to land victory in Asfordby and Melton Society of Anglers’ latest club match.

After clearing the surface around peg 12 at the club lake, Mike caught a mixture of carp and skimmers, using maggot on the pole, to weigh in with a total haul of 30lb 6oz.

Rod Hubbard, on peg one, took second place, fishing the straight lead for 11lb 15oz.

The tussle for third and fourth places was close, with Paul Turner, using the feeder to catch 7lb 7oz from peg three, just edging out Rob Shuter with 7lb 6oz, caught on the pole from peg 23.