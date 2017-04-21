2017 Rutland-Melton CiCLE Classic: Where to watch

For the enthusiastic spectator it is possible to see this year’s race in more than 10 places during its route between Oakham and Melton.

And with the new sponsorship provided by the Giant Store Rutland Water, at Normanton, and the introduction of a full finishing circuit through Melton Town centre, there are new places to get a vantage point.

Narrow lanes and rough special sectors give the CiCLE Classic its characteristic unpredictability EMN-170413-174125002

Suggestions (with approximate times):

1 The start in Oakham Town Centre (10am–11am)

2 Anywhere along the south and north shores of Rutland Water (11.05am-12.05pm)

3 The Stamford Road bypass island just outside Oakham as the race completes its first lap of Rutland Water (12.08pm)

4 Oakham Town Centre to see the Oakham Wines sprint (12.10pm)

5 The top of Cold Overton Road where the race route exits the new Barleyberg (Manor Lane) special sector (12.18pm)

6 The top of Cold Overton Hill for the first King of the Hills climb (12.25pm)

7 In Somerby for the first passage of the race (12.30pm)

8 Owston or Burrough-on-the-Hill for the race’s many passages through the villages (12.35pm–2.50pm)

9 Or back to Cold Overton Hill for the fourth King of the Hills climb, or onto Somerberg (Bruces Lane) for the ultimate CiCLE Classic experience (1.15pm)

10 Stapleford Park for two passages of the new off-road sectors through the parkland area (3pm–3.35pm)

11 Entry or exit of Sawgate Lane, the penultimate rough sector, on the edge of Melton (3.15pm)

12 Melton town centre for the Dickinson and Morris Pork Pie sprint award (3.10pm) before start of finishing circuit via Burton Lazars and Stapleford Park

13 The finish in Sherrard Street, Melton (3.45pm)

Hot and cold drinks and snacks will be available around the course, including a barbecue at Owston where TV broadcaster Hugh Porter will commentate during the mid stages of the race.

* Please allow plenty of time to get from one point to another and be prepared for road closures as the race approaches and apply until the last of the ‘effective’ race passes.

* Remember to park cars well off the road especially if parking on any of the many narrow roads that the race uses, particularly around Owston and Burrough-on-the-Hill.

* At Owston please use the identified car parks and always obey instructions from race marshals.

Special sectors –

1 Barleyberg (48.2km) 1300m; 2 Newbold (76.5km) 1,100m; 3 WattBike Manorberg pass one (86km) 700m; 4 WattBike Manorberg pass 2 (108.2km 700m; 5 WattBike Somerberg (122.2km) 2,200m; 6 WattBike Manorberg reverse (121km) 1,800m; 7 Newbold Manor (136.1km) 1,200m; 8 WattBike Somerberg reverse (145.6km) 2,200m; 9 WattBike StaplePark pass 1 (161km) 2,100m; 10 Sawgate (172.8km) 500m; 11 WattBike StaplePark pass 2 (178.5km) 2,100m.

Intermediate Hot Spot and special sprints –

1 Oakham (45.8km - reverse passage of start line) Oakham Wines; 2 Owston village (86.7km - first pass exiting sector 9) Grainstore Brewery, 3 Owston village (135.3km) Manor Farm Feeds; 4 Owston village (145.1km) Manor Farm Feeds; 5 Sherrard Street, Melton (170.8km - first passage of finish line) Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe.

Brook Hotels King of the Bergs -

1 Cold Overton Berg (60.2km - Pass 1); 2 BurroughBerg (77.1km - Pass 1); 3 Melton Lane, Burrough-on-the-Hill (101.6km); 4 Cold Overton Berg (116.1km - Pass 2); 5 BurroughBerg (127.1km - Pass 3); 6 Cuckoo Berg (157.4km).