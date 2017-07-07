Melton tie with Great Dalby after scoring 10 off last-ball

Due to early exits in the Burrough League Cup competition, Great Dalby and Melton Mowbray agreed to play home and away friendly matches on their two free Tuesday evenings.

In the first match, Great Dalby won comfortably by nine wickets, which left Melton looking for revenge in the reverse fixture last Tuesday.

The captains Fred Parker (Great Dalby) and Jamie Tew (Melton) agreed Dalby would bat first and they got off to a quick start.

Melton took regular wickets throughout shared around between Hugo Gibbs, Archie Cropper, Sam Thorpe, Lee Middleton, Mike Roberts and Paul Stevenson as seven bowlers were used.

Great Dalby ended their 18-over innings on 135-8.

In reply Lewis Jones (28) and Spencer Handley (27) got Melton off to a steady start, and useful contributions from Jamie Culy (15) and Jamie Tew (20) ensured Melton remained in contact.

When Mike Roberts joined Lee Middleton at the crease, Melton required 36 from the last four overs – and eventually 17 off the final over.

Dalby did well to restrict Melton to seven runs from the first five balls, and 10 needed to win off the last ball, it looked like Dalby had secured the win.

However, the batsmen scampered two runs off a no-ball, leaving Melton needing a six to tie the match.

Lee Middleton sent the final ball sailing towards the square leg boundary where he was caught, only for the fielder to step over the line when controlling the ball, as the match ended in a dramatic tie.

A great game played in good spirits by both sides.