Melton target back-to-back promotions

Melton Mowbray welcome a familiar face to local cricket followers as they begin life in Division Three fresh from their title-winning exploits of last summer.

Melton skipper Ben Redwood will lead a side out at Hinckley which includes Thorpe Arnold old boy Carel Fourie, newly arrived from Premier Division side Syston Town.

Melton's new recruit Carel Fourie in action for Thorpe Arnold back in 2011 EMN-170419-095602002

Fourie has also taken over as club groundsman from Rupert Smallshaw as the First XI look to achieve back-to-back promotions and reach Division Two.

The Second XI begin their season on the May 6 in Division Nine East with a home match against Fleckney Village.

The 2nd XI are going through a period of rebuilding after the retirements of several senior players in the last two years as youth players come through the ranks.

They are looking to have a steady season and will look to finish in the top half of the division.

The club’s youth structure continues to flourish under head coaches Pete Hood and Karl Tew, and this year they will have four teams competing at from under 10s through to under 15s levels, as well as Melton Minis for five to 11 years on Fridays from 6pm to 7.30pm beginning this week.

Melton’s junior section now boasts several players in the Leicestershire county system.

In continuing their development of the All England Ground, the club has new dome covers, bought through an ECB grant and club fundraising as well as a donation from Waltham Cricket Club.

The club wishes to thank Jon Cropper, Paul Stevenson, Lindsey Birch and Kathy Tew for their work in organising successful social events.

Details of upcoming events can be found on their Facebook page and website. The next event will be a bingo night on Saturday, May 13 from 8pm.