Melton Mowbray crush Syston to keep pace at the top

Melton Mowbray strengthened their top four position in County League Division Three with a convincing win at derby rivals Syston Seconds on Saturday.

Melton lost the toss, but had the chance to bowl first on a good wicket for the bowlers, and this showed instantly with Tew and Roberts causing problems.

Tew finished with figures of 12-3-33-3 from his 12 overs, while Roberts took 3 for 30 from his 10 overs which featured four maidens.

Fourie came into the attack against his former club and created pressure from the start, returning figures of 9-4-10-2 as the hosts were bowled out for just 96.

Melton’s chase was hit an instant blow when Potter was caught early on for two.

But this brought the in-form Fourie to the crease who steadied the ship with Claricoates.

The runs flowed well until Claricoates was caught for a well-made 20, but there was not halt to the momentum when Stevenson joined Fourie at the crease, helping themselves to regular boundaries.

Fourie finished 45 not out and Stevenson was unbeaten on 28 to see Melton to their target in the 29th over.

Match sponsor: Kyrus Canine Specialists.

The First XI host Hinckley Town Second XI on Saturday at the All England Ground (1pm start).

* Melton’s Second XI moved up to second in Division Nine East as they saw off fellow unbeaten side Gumley in a top-of-the-table clash on Saturday.

Melton won the toss and elected to field first, with Scott Mooney and Mick Whitfield opening up again and producing excellent spells to restrict the Gumley batsmen.

Mooney picked up the first wicket, caught at square leg with the score on 15, and another wicket soon fell to a sharp piece of fielding, as Jim Eccles ran out the Gumley number three with a direct hit from mid-on.

Wilkinson (60) and Pickering (37) threatened to take the game away from Melton with an 80-run third-wicket stand, but Trish Panchel had an immediate effect, taking two quick wickets.

Eccles, meanwhile, claimed five at the other end, including a hat-trick to end the innings as Gumley threw away an excellent position, quickly slumping inside 10 overs from 125-2 to 164 all out.

Melton had started well in their previous matches this season, but two quick wickets had the hosts in trouble at 8-2.

James Culy (35) and Mooney (13) staged a recovery until four more wickets left Melton in serious trouble at 49-6.

At this point Trish Panchel (56 not out) joined Culy and put on 70 for the seventh wicket.

Culy was eventually out lbw, but this brought Eccles who added to his earlier bowling exploits with an unbeaten 20 to see Melton over the line and continue their fine form.

They visit Electricity Sports Fourth XI on Saturday (1pm start).

Gumley: 164.

Bowling: S. Mooney 6-1-25-1; M. Whitfield 8-3-20-0; H. Stokes 6-0-37-0; J. Eccles 10.2-1-29-5; J. Culy 1-0-14-0; T. Panchel 6-0-29-2.

Melton: J. Culy 35, H. Stokes 2, A. Thompson 1, S. Mooney 13, S. Thorpe 0, J. Tew 2, D. Smith 1, T. Panchel 56*, J. Eccles 20*, Extras 36. Total: 165-7.