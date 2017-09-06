Melton hold out for draw against league leaders Countesthorpe

Melton Cricket Club 1st XI travelled to Countesthorpe on Saturday to take on the Leicestershire and Rutland League Divison Three leaders.

Bowling first on a wicket that suited the batsmen, it was always going to be a tough afternoon for the visitors.

Redwood and Fourie opened the bowling.

Fourie started with some real pace and caused problems for the Countesthorpe batsmen.

Redwood bowled a terrific spell without reward, returning figures of 12-2-28-0.

Fourie chipped away bowling his usual nagging lengths as he returned figures of 12-0-50-3.

James took two key wickets in his spell, dismissing Hendry and Sharpe.

Countesthorpe finished on 250 for 7, setting Melton a demanding target.

Melton’s response started positively, with James and Claricoates settling in well to build up an opening stand of 48 before Claricoates (23) was dismissed.

Melton then lost Fourie quickly to an inswinging delivery.

Freer brought some stability to the innings, working well with James until he fell for 19.

James went on to make a well constructed 43 and Potter started in his usual form, putting pressure on the bowlers.

However, when Potter but fell for 18, Melton lost wickets at regular intervals, finishing on 180-9.

Melton took eight points from the losing draw, with Countesthorpe collecting 21.

Melton have two games remaining against Leicester Caribbean and Hinckley Amateurs.