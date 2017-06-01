Melton firm helps Sri Lankan Champions Trophy bid

A Melton-based sports training and equipment business has been helping the Sri Lankan national cricket team prepare for the Champions Trophy which begins today (Thursday).

Alan Pearson, managing director of SAQ International, spent the day working with the Sri Lankan team at Edgbaston as part of their training session before the global tournament.

SAQ MD Alan Pearson (left) with ciach Nic Pothas and Sri Lanka players EMN-170531-085124002

Working closely with Sri Lankan coach Nic Pothas, the former South African international cricketer, Alan introduced specialised training to help reaction and eye-hand co-ordination to the team.

He also introduced them to one of the latest tracking systems, Real Track, which follows the movement patterns of each player.

SAQ International is developing the product for the UK.