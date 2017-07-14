Melton and Belvoir schools honoured for champion sportsmanship

Melton and Belvoir pupils proved what good sports they are after winning a county award for their sportsmanship.

More than over 1,000 aspiring athletes descended on Uppingham School to represent their school and sports partnership areas at the School Games Summer Championships.

Brownlow Primary School netballers toast their spirit of the games award EMN-170713-101340002

Teams competed in quadkids athletics, kwik cricket, swimming, tri-golf, hockey, netball, sportsability and the Change 4 Life festival, all aiming to become the Leicestershire and Rutland champions.

North Charnwood district were confirmed as overall 2016/17 School Games champions as they added summer success to points picked up at the preceding Super-Series Finals and Spring Championships, topping the standings with an aggregate of 245 points.

But Melton and Belvoir also picked up an award as the overall Spirit of the Games Champions after showing the most determination, passion and respect throughout the School Games programme during the year, winning seven individual trophies in all.

They added three spirit awards to their tally at the summer championships.

Ab Kettleby Primary School's sportsability team EMN-170713-101304002

They went to Stathern Primary School in the Year 3 and 4 quick sticks hockey, Brownlow Primary School’s Year 5 and 6 netball team, and Ab Kettleby Primary School in the Sportsability Key Stage 2 Mixed Pan Disability category.

The Stathern team also won overall bronze in the hockey, as did Bottesford in the girls’ Year 5 and 6 kwik cricket.

The programme is organised by Leicester-Shire and Rutland Sport, in partnership with the School Sport and Physical Activity Networks (SSPANs).

It aims to motivate and inspire five to 18-year-olds, of all abilities and backgrounds, through competitive school sport.

Leicestershire will also play host to the 2017 National School Games Finals, at Loughborough University, from August 31 to September 3.