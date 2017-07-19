Matchwinner Winn hits 82 to lift cup

Have your say

Hickling defeated holders Thorpe Arnold to claim the Belvoir League Frank Woodhead Cup at Melton Town’s Saxby Road on Monday night.

Batting first Hickling racked up an impressive 149-2, with Ian Fisher (18), Pete Playle (19) and Sam Jennings (16*) backing up and excellent unbeaten 82 fro Matt Winn.

Thorpe Arnold EMN-170718-124118002

For Thorpe Starkey (1-35) was the best of the bowlers.

Hickling’s bowling attack of Jack Playle, Tom Spawton, Sam Jennings and the excellent Harvey Fenwick(5-23) were backed up by great fielding, restricting Thorpe to 104-9, with only Miles Hickman (41) making an innings of note.

League representative Mark Bullimore thanked Melton Town for the use of their excellent facilities, Allan Bailey for umpiring and the large crowd, before presenting Tom Spawton with the trophy and Matt Winn the man of the match award.