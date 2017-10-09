Louth AC juniors toast success at final track meet

Personal bests were smashed as Louth Athletics Club juniors competed at a popular end-of-season track and field match.

A group of seven of the club’s juniors attended the Grimsby Harriers Denis Lumbard Memorial Open, with the Louth club securing a one-two in the under 15 boys 1500m through Caleb Stephenson and Lloyd Buck.

Caleb Stephenson on his way to 1500m victory EMN-170410-171333002

Stepping up from 800m the longer middle distance event, Caleb ran a fantastic race to win in 4min 41.7secs, knocking more than a minute off his previous PB.

Lloyd also ran a strong race to break the five-minute barrier with 4min 55.3secs.

Hannah Reid came third in the under 15 girls 1500m after a very close finish in a season’s best time of 5min 10.4secs.

Clubmate Freya Plaskitt finished fourth, knocking six seconds off her personal best with an excellent time of 5min 29secs.

Also competing at under 15 girls was Kandi Austin who competed well to finish eighth in the 100m in 16.6secs, and fourth in the long jump with a best leap of 3.36m.

In the under 13s girls class, Evie Brooks had a good competition in the long jump, finishing 11th and adding six centimetres to her PB to 3.38m.

She came eighth in the shot putt at 5.31m, and also competed in a mixed club 4x100m relay which clocked a time of 1min 03.1secs.

Nine-year-old Oliver had an excellent day of athletics in the under 11 boys age group.

He ran a competitive race in the 600m with a strong finish helping him to a well-deserved PB by six seconds for seventh place with 2min 15.8secs.

In heat one of the 80m, he finished fifth in a new PB of 13.3secs, and ninth in the whizzer to throw 19m 18cm.

There were a brace of top three finishes for Ava Rhodes at under 9s girls level.

Ava ran a fantastic race to win the 80m final in 14.8secs in a tight finish, just pipping the next three runners who all shared the same time of 14.9secs.

She came third in a one-lap run with a brilliant time of 1min 28.9secs.

* Louth AC members began the cross country season on Sunday with the Tennyson 8 and Cleethorpes AC beach run.

The first race of the Lincolnshire League takes place on Sunday, October 29.