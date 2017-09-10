Katie sets the pace in Derbyshire fell run

It’s not uncommon to see a Stilton Striders vest on the Derbyshire Fells these days.

And, despite the early 6.30pm start, there were three Striders amongst the 158 runners at Friday evening’s Great Longstone Chase.

The 4.8-mile race was started by former Labour politician Baron Hattersley.

Everyone completed one lap of the cricket pitch before heading out of the village and straight into a 300m ascent up and across Longstone Moor.

The descent back into the village was via a steep woodland track and across open fields, with the finish back at the cricket pavilion.

Katie Hateley was the first of the Striders trio to finish. She came 38th overall, in a time of 37mins 24secs and won the prize for first lady in the Vets 40 category. Simon Bottrill (37.53) finished in 46th place and John Houghton (40:44) 81st.

Saturday saw the first holding of the Hoby hop - five-mile trail race starting and finishing in the village of Hoby, taking in ploughed fields and footpaths, with a few stiles to negotiate.

In a small field of 30 runners, Stilton Striders dominated, filling the top three places.

Stuart Shaw crossed the line in first place in 41.17, followed by Matt Gayton (42.33) and Darren Glover (43.21).

Oher Striders’ times: Mike Brighty 44.56, Colin Miles 50.03 and Rebecca Forester 52.12.

Stuart Shaw ran an excellent race in the Wolverhampton Marathon, finishing 20th overall and fourth in his age category in a time of 3.10.41, while Andy Nichols took three minutes off his previous best to clock 1.33.58 in the Bedford Half Marathon.