Irvine holds his nerve as Belvoir CC earn winning draw

Belvoir scored a winning draw over Carrington by just two runs on Saturday in a game of fine margins.

With Carrington needing 15 from Phil Irvine’s final over, captain Gemaal Hussain smashed a six and four from the first two balls.

But Irvine was undaunted, pitching it up on a cramping line to stifle Hussain and leave the visitors short.

The whole game had been a fine contest with classy innings frm Belvoir’s Greg Oldfield (32) and Olly Clayfield (35), while Ryan Lewis’ stalwart 23 guided them towards a defendable total of 159 all out.

Azar Khan Janjua (4 for 42) and Hussain (2 for 37) starred with the ball, while Carrington keeper Gulriaz Sadaf took five excellent catches and made a smart stumping.

In reply the Belvoir fielding was sharp, with Jack Copley, Lewis and Danny Gibson all taking excellent catches and Tom Neville a brilliant juggling effort at high speed.

The quicks all took wickets at crucial stages with Gibson taking 5 for 34 in his 75th consecutive game for Belvoir Firsts, and miserly bowling from Oldfield and Gibson left the visitors needing 36 from the last six overs.