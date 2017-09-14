Iman prepares to take on Italian champion

Members of the Assassins Muay Thai club are getting ready for their final show of the year - which will be held on Saturday, October 16.

Topping the bill will be Iman Barlow, who fought her 101st bout two weeks ago in Poland.

On that occasion she faced a top class, experienced Thai opponent who also had more than 100 bouts under her belt.

But it was Iman who had the class on the night and came out on top without any injuries.

In October she will be facing the Italian Muay Thai champion, Perla Bragagnolo at the Market Tavern.

The Italian is expected to be a tough opponent for current world champion Barlow (pictured).

Not only is Bragagnolo Italy’s Muay Thai champion, she is also her country’s K1 and boxing champion.

Her bout with Assassins star Barlow is expected to be a higlight of the night.

There are a number of other good bouts in prospect too, with tickets now on sale at Nickos fish bar or from any member of the Assassins.