Hamilton Tennis Club: Doug and Nigel sweep to doubles title

Hamilton Tennis Club’s annual championships are gradually drawing to a close with the veterans (over 50s) taking centre stage last week.

The men’s doubles pairing of Doug Hacking and Nigel Crymble showed their superiority with Nigel’s fierce drives and Doug’s agility at the net, and they beat all-comers, including Barrie Farnsworth and Carl Westerman in the final.

* The 10 ladies’ doubles pairings again provided lots of long rallies and matches which lasted long into the night.

This left the semi-finals to be contested later between Polly Dolby with Margaret Roskell against Cindy Coulter with Lesley Greaves, and Margaret Heggs with Margaret Shufflebotham against Linda Hallam and Irene Jones.

The mixed doubles again was blighted by showers during the evening, but qualification to the semi-finals was a very close affair which came down to game difference.

Graham Hall with Davina Adams, and Carl Westerman with Polly Dolby came through to play the two unbeaten pairs of Nigel Crymble with Margaret Heggs, and Edwin with Margaret Shufflebotham.

Nigel and Margaret lived up to their billing as favourites and beat Carl and Polly, but Edwin and Margaret edged through to the final after a very tense tie-break against Graham and Davina.

* The finals of the main events will be held this week with the men’s and ladies’ doubles to be contested tonight (Thursday).

Sue Corfield and Margaret Roskell will take on Sue Harrison and Emily Harrison, while in the men’s final, Mike Crane and Andy Stevens will go up against Joe Jackson and Andy Douglas.

The singles and mixed doubles finals will take place on Saturday afternoon from 2.30pm featuring Jessi Jackson and Penny Hallam, Joe Jackson against Ben Catlin, and Mike Crane and Margaret Heggs against Jimmi Cox and Sue Corfield.