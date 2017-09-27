Grantham and Melton Cricket: Sunday League draws to a close

The curtain came down on the cricket season on Sunday with the final round of matches in the Grantham and Melton Association.

With all issues affecting the top and bottom of each of the three divisions already settled, it was just a matter of pride and ending the season on a high for our sides.

Harvey Stokes took two wickets for Frisby, Hoby and Rotherby EMN-170927-130108002

Frisby, Hoby and Rotherby were already consigned to relegation from Division One, but could have lifted themselves off the bottom with victory at home to Barkby United.

Having won the toss the home side put Barkby into bat and were soon on top with three cheap early wickets.

But Jack Wood (24) and skipper Ken Eales (36 not out) helped the visitors recover to 162-6 from their 40 overs, with Harvey Stokes (2 for 32) and Craig Caunt (2-22) the chief wicket-takers for Frisby.

Michael Lilley (2 for 20) took two early wickets in the reply, but Adam Holland (21) and Andy Lacey (16) gave the home side hope of chasing down the target.

But Stokes (14 not out) was the only other batsman to make it into double figures as Tom Harvey (3 for 23) finished off the nine-man hosts, bowling them out for 84 as Barkby ended the season in seventh.

Elsewhere in Division One, already-relegated Queniborough Second XI hosted Syston Town in a local derby.

After opting to bat first, the visitors lost early wickets as Duncan Sampson (2 for 35) struck.

But wicket-keeper Patrick Oakman (85) and George Corbett (122) led the fightback, helping Syston to post an imposing 250-6 from their 40 overs.

Queniborough’s top three failed to build on starts as Ewan Dealey (3 for 15) and Corbett (2 for 27) gradually put Syston on top.

Wicket-keeper Greg Evans (43) provided some resistance, but the home side could not keep up with the rate required and eventually closed well short on 140-8.

Syston finished the season in eighth.

* In the Premier Division, champions Queniborough conceded their match at second-placed Hinckley, while second-bottom Ashby Carington did likewise at Houghton-on-the-Hill.