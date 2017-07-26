Grantham and Melton Cricket Assocuiation: Queniborough extend Premier Division lead

Have your say

Queniborough CC’s Sunday First XI strengthened their hopes of defending their Premier Division title with an emphatic 10-wicket win on Sunday.

Sending Ashby Carington into bat first, the home attack ripped through the batting line-up despite a valiant 52 from opener Alan Smith.

Only he and Veera Gundubogula (20) reached double figures in a scorecard of five ducks as Ashby were skittled for 109, with only 22 extras helping them into three figures.

James Vamplew (3 for 9) and Praful Keahwala (3 for 17) were the pick of the Queniborough bowlers.

With rain forecast, openers Ram Bapodara (50 not out) and Sam Payne (49) not out) were in no mood to hang around and smashed their way to the target inside 17 overs.

The win extended their lead to 43 points over Hinckley whose match at Billesdon was abandoned.

In the other Premier Division match, Egerton Park fell 11 runs short in a match reduced to 30 overs per side.

Houghton-on-the-Hill posted 152-8, and the home side reached 141-7 in reply.

* Thorpe Arnold kept their promotion hopes alive in one of just two Division One matches to reach their conclusion.

Half-centuries from Jack Wood (51) and Ben Hollis (65) helped Barkby United to a decent total of 181-4 from their 40 overs at Thorpe.

But despite losing opener Lewis Perry early, Thorpe controlled the chase.

Mark Starkey (58 not out) and Richard garner (59 not out) eased the hosts to their target, the latter hitting eight boundaries, with almost five overs to spare and seven wickets in hand.

The result moved Thorpe up to fourth, but still 40 points off the top two.

The Second XI match between Ashby Carington and Queniborough was bubbling up to a tight finish when rain intervened.

Good middle order contributions helped Queniborough make 196-9 from their 40 overs, and early wickets in reply seemed to put the visitors on top.

But Ashby were 153-6 with six overs left and William Thomas (74 not out) still at the crease when the players were forced to retreat.

* The Division Two derby at Sproxton also looked in the balance when rain ruined the finale.

A captain’s knock of 61 from Simon Naylor, supported by Dan Copley (28) and Fran Nicholls (26), helped Sproxton to 155 all out, with Barney Gott (3 for 20) the pick of the Croxton Kerrial attack.

Harry Webster put the skids under the Croxton reply, but skipper Nigel Howitt was unbeaten on 45 when rain ended play after 22 overs with the visitors halfway to their target on 75-4.