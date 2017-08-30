Grantham and Melton Cricket Association: Frisby and Queniborough face relegation battle

Frisby, Hoby and Rotherby’s hopes of staying in Division One were hit once more on Sunday in a reduced Grantham and Melton Cricket Association fixture list.

With the Premier Division taking the weekend off, the spotlight switched to Division One where Frisby looked to climb off the bottom when they hosted mid-table Stamford.

But after winning the toss and electing to bat, the hosts were soon in deep trouble with the top four mustering just 11 runs between them.

The middle order fared little better with Steve Markley the honourable exception with a knock off 66 as just he and number nine batsman William Sercombe (16) made it into double figures.

The hosts were bowled out for 110, with Dave Roberts (4 for 17) and Matthew Piggott (3 for 9) the chief tormentors.

Harvey Stokes took 2 for 23 in Stamford’s reply, and Alex Corker also chipped in with a wicket, but the visitors sealed a seven-wicket win in comfort.

Second-bottom Queniborough Second XI are also deep in the battle against the drop after losing at home to fourth-placed Sileby Town.

Having been put into bat first, Queniborough lost their top three for a combined seven runs, but Steven Coddington led a fine fightback with an unbeaten 98.

Receiving good support from Nathanial Whitton, he allowed the hosts to post 187-6 from their 40 overs.

But the home attack struggled for wickets in reply as James Preston (49) and Will Rossiter (69) not out) laid the foundations for victory with a healthy second-wicket stand.

Imran Gheewala took 3 for 25, but the visitors squeezed home, four wickets down, with 10 balls to spare.

Ashby Carington Second XI were the latest side to feel the batting power of Division Two champions-elect Empingham on Sunday.

The visitors racked up 300-5, largely thanks to openers Henry Stephenson (86) and John Chell (103), with Joe Dyer standing out in the attack, taking 3 for 36 in eight overs.

Ashby batted valiantly in reply, with William Thomas (35), Louis Massarella (30) and Adam Buckby (39) top scoring in a solid batting card.

But they could not keep up with a demanding run rate and closed on 237-8.