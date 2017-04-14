Grantham and Melton Association kicks off cricket season

Cricket returns this weekend as the Grantham and Melton Association (GMCA) kicks off the new season.

There will be just three fixtures on Sunday with Queniborough Second XI hosting Frisby, Hoby and Rotherby, and Barkby United travelling to Stamford Town in Division One.

Grantham’s Second XI entertain Barrowby in Division Two in the weekend’s remaining.

The full programme gets under way the following weekend, as does the Everards County League.

The GMCA has been reduced from four divisions to three this season with a six-team Premier and two further expanded divisions.

Six of last season’s teams are missing - Tilton and Lowesby, Woolsthorpe-by-Belvoir, Newtown Linford, Barkston and Syston, Wakerley and Barrowden, and Colsterworth.

Queniborough’s two Sunday XIs will be looking to defend their Premier Division and Division One titles.

Premier: Ashby Carington, Billesdon, Egerton Park, Hinckley Town, Houghton-on-the-Hill, Queniborough.

Division One: Ashby Carington 2, Barkby United, British Shoe Corporation, Empingham, Frisby, Hoby and Rotherby, Queniborough 2, Rothley Park, Sileby Town, Stamford Town, Syston Town, Thorpe Arnold.

Division Two: Barrowby, Belvoir, Bingham, Bottesford, Colsterworth, Croxton Kerrial, Grantham, Harlaxton, Sproxton, Welby Cavaliers.