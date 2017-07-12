Graeme Swann turns out at Knipton as Duchess of Rutland XI take on the MCC

Former England cricketers will be in action at Knipton tomorrow (Thursday) as Belvoir CC’s ground plays host to an annual feature match.

The Duchess of Rutland XI will take on the MCC from 12.30pm in a fundraising and profile-raising match for the Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust.

The series currently stands at 4-3 in the MCC’s favour, but the Duchess XI’s closed the deficit with an 86-run win last year and will be looking to level the scoreline.

Her Grace’s team will include Trust ambassador and Ashes winner Graeme Swann, the former Zimbabwe Test cricketer Neil Johnson, former Middlesex and England player Jamie Dalrymple and Trust director Darren Bicknell, of Notts and Surrey fame.

All spectators are welcome and entry is free.