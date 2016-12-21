Gaddesby Gallop dominated by West End Runners

This year’s Gaddesby Gallop was dominated by the West End Runners as a field of festive runners toed the line on Saturday for the annual cross country challenge.

The Leicester-based club secured a clean sweep of the top three and also boasted the ladies’ winner.

Darren Glover EMN-161220-113824002

Nathaniel Walker narrowly missed out on Mark Powell’s course record, which stands at 30min 04secs, set in 2011, as he completed the challenging five-and-a-quarter-mile course in 31min 47secs

Clubmate David Frankland was next home in 33.22 with Mark Lambell claiming the final podium place in 34.33.

Sarah Thorp was the first lady home in 39.22, ahead of runner-up Isabel Hobday (Grantham AC) in 42 minutes flat, and third-placed Marie Reynolds (Poplar Running Club) in 43.38.

The local winners were Jenny Smith for the ladies in 50.08, and Tom Davies, for the men, in a time of 57.53.

The Gallopers set off through the mud EMN-161220-113845002

Organiser Lance Shaw, who helped revive the race in 2011 with Jeff Bodycott, thanked all of the runners as well as some key personnel behind the scenes.

He said: “A special thanks to Sam Burdett, the marshalls and support staff at the village hall, Mark Briers for the first aid cover and Jess from Function Jigsaw for providing the physio and massage sessions.

“Also to the staff of the Cheney Arms for the much-needed refreshments after the race and for donating the raffle prizes.

“The run wouldn’t happen without all of these people who every year give up their time to help make this event run as seamlessly as possible.”