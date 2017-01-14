Frsiby School tops county cross country league

Frisby pupils made an excellent start to the cross country season by winning the small schools category in the Leicestershire Primary School League.

The village school had some excellent results among the 40 runners who took part in all of the three races from October to November in the team events.

Frisby’s Year 3 girls, in their first season, finished second overall, a position repeated by the Year 5 girls for whom there was an individual fourth place finish.

The Year 5 boys topped the table, but the coaches believed the best performance came from the Year 6 girls in their final season of racing.

They preserved their outstanding unbeaten record by winning for the fourth year running which coaches hope will spur them on to continue running at secondary school level.

Next in the diary for the Frisby School team is the Melton and Belvoir Area Championships at the end of February.