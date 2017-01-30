Frisby Fun Run entries open

Entries have opened for the seventh annual Frisby Fun Run which takes place on Saturday, April 1.

The cross country event is open to everyone: young and old, seasoned professional or novice, and is held over a varied three-quarter-mile course which includes a stream crossing, hill climb and farm land.

The family-friendly fundraising run is organised by Frisby Primary School PTA who also provide refreshments for runners and spectators.

Several races are held on the afternoon with individual and team prizes up for grabs in each.

The first race, for pre-school to Year 2 children, opens the event at 2pm, followed by Year 3 and 4 from 2.20pm and then Year 5 and 6 from 2.40pm, with all three races tackling one lap of the course.

Race four – for Year 7 pupils to 17-year-olds – is a two-lap race starting at 3pm, and the day culminates with the adults and vets 50-plus two-lap race at 3.20pm.

All entries, at £5 per person, must be received by Wednesday, March 15.

For more information and entry form, visit https://frisbyfunrun.wordpress.com