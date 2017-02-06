Former England cricketer Derek Randall to guest at village club fundraiser

Former England batsman Derek Randall will share stories from his illustrious career and handing out the prizes at Hickling Cricket Club’s annual presentation evening next month.

A Night with Derek Randall takes place on Friday, March 10 at Hickling Village Hall, with a 7.30pm start.

The former Nottinghamshire county cricketer will talk about his playing days and take part in a question and answer session before the 2016 club awards are presented.

Tickets are £20 per person, to include a fish and chip supper, with proceeds going to club funds.

To book, call Matt Winn on 07854 784148, Charles Hogg on 07967 734477 or drop the club a message via Twitter @HicklingCC