United Counties League: Melton Town out of luck at Buckingham

A fine fightback came to nought as Melton Town slipped to their second successive defeat at highly-fancied Buckingham Town on Saturday.

After a cagey start Buckingham’s potent attack started to cause problems for Melton’s makeshift back line.

But the visitors had the first opportunity after a flowing move when Clark shot just wide.

The home side took the lead when Osei-Addoo prodded home from close range after keeper Charlie Taylor had pushed the first effort onto the crossbar.

And Melton found themselves with a mountain to climb barely a minute later when Orlando got behind the defence and squared for Simpson to tap in the second.

Melton rolled their sleeves up and began to dictate play with Chris Hibbitt, Jack Baker and Mike Hendey getting to grips in midfield.

Their possession football upset the home side’s rhythm, and Thrussell in the Buckingham goal was now the busiest of the keepers, making saves from Clark, Hibbitt and Cameron Brookes.

The pressure was finally rewarded when Ben Lapworth rose highest to Matt Hendey’s cross and planted a firm header past Thrussell.

Melton continued to have the upper hand and thought they’d levelled when Hibbitt’s powerful header looked destined for the net, but Thrussell dived full length to save.

Town continued where they’d left off after the break, but once again Thrussell was Buckingham’s saviour, pushing Matt Hendey’s downward header onto the underside of the bar, and then making an even better save from Hollis with Gavrovski clearing.

After a couple more goalmouth scrambles, Melton finally drew level when a quick break saw Matt Hendey round Gavrovski and square for Clark who steered a shot past two defenders on the line.

The home side were clearly rattled and were fortunate when Gavrovski escaped without punishment for a dangerous lunge on Mike Hendey before minutes later enraging the travelling Melton supporters by lashing out at Brookes.

Buckingham weathered the pressure and after a good five-minute spell of their own regained the lead when Orlando went on a strong run and found Maki in space who drilled a low shot into the corner.

The game became very stretched as Melton went all out for the equaliser.

Trow and Coser joined in the forays forward, but the equaliser eluded Melton, and in the 93rd minute, Buckingham wrapped up the win.

A long ball forward found Blair who was in an offside position. The linesman half-raised his flag, but realising Melton’s defence had stopped while play was waved on, Orlando took advantage and gratefully accepted the gift to add a fourth goal for his side.