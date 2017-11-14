Travel sick Holwell Sports beaten by fellow strugglers West Bridgford

Missed chances came back to haunt relegation-threatened Holwell Sports whose miserable away form continued at fellow strugglers West Bridgford on Saturday.

With Holwell needing to beat teams around them to escape the spectre of relegation, instead they went down 3-1 and have now picked up just one point from eight away trips this season.

Holwell were once more unable to field their strongest XI with captain Aaron Ridout finally succumbing to injury and Rob Woodcock unavailable, forcing manager John Webster to field Bitmead with Andrews in a makeshift centre-back pairing.

Both teams started with similar tactics to use the long ball and turn defenders, which unfortunately led to a game of ping pong, while forwards were easily caught offside.

Holwell were on the back foot after nine minutes when a mix-up and huge slice of luck gave the home side the lead.

From a goalmouth scramble, the ball sliced off the boot of Tizi Maninga from an air shot and the ball slowly trundled across the line.

The visitors tried to respond and midway through the half Tyler Sibson went close with a good header from Liam Chapman’s cross, but the keeper had it covered.

Holwell continued to get the upper hand, but Bridgford nearly extended their lead when their winger broke through and beat keeper Binns, but incredibly blazed over from six yards with an open goal gaping.

Mark Tinsley was again causing problems up front and missed two good chances after good passes from Sibson and Tyson.

The visitors were on top as the half drew to a close with Michael Stevenson and Tinsley almost combining for the equaliser, and Stevenson went close with a trademark 25-yard effort which come down off the cross bar.

And Tinsley gave the visitors a platform for the second half with the equaliser six minutes from half-time after more good work from Chapman.

The second half continued as the first with more long ball tactics, but Holwell looked the more dangerous now.

But the visitors could not get the vital breakthrough as Bridgford looked to keep what they had.

And Holwell’s frailties at defending corners undid them with 15 minutes left when Daniel Hudson rose to head home an in-swinging corner at the near post.

It was a poor goal to concede, and Bridgford killed off the game six minutes later when Jaylee Hodgson beat the offside trap to round the keeper and tap in.

The hosts had their tails up now and but for two great saves by Binns the final score could have been another embarrassing result.

But had Holwell taken their chances when they were on top they could have been out of sight with the final score flattering West Bridgford.

Holwell: Binns, Wood, Bitmead, Andrews, Chapman, Hazeldine, Stevenson, B. Smith, Sibson, Tinsley, Hartopp. Subs: Fontoura, Reek, Reeves.