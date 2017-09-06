Townsend nets fine hat-trick as girls hit eight against Vixens

Mowbray Rangers Girls stepped out in front of a good crowd for their first friendly at their new home against Groby Vixens.

They started positively and it wasn’t long before the deadlock was broken. After some superb passing,it was Erin Baker who opened the scoring with a great shot from just inside the box.

On 10 minutes Alice Henley O’Sullivan whipped in a great cross to striker Sophie Townsend who took on the last defender before calmly slotting the ball home to the keeper’s left.

Groby struggled with the pace of the Rangers’ attack and on 20 minutes Ella finished off a great passing move to score with a powerful shot.

Rhea Manning came on in the second half and made an immediate impact. Dancing her way down the right wing she took on three players and lashed the ball home to make it 4-0.

Rangers’ fifth came from Townsend, who netted from close range, and left winger Evie Mcdaid came close with a free kick from 25 yards, which was tipped over by the Groby keeper. Further goals from Manning and Baker made the score 7-0.

After twice forcing Melton keeper Leah Scallon into excellent one on one saves, Groby did eventually score a consolation goal.

But. moments later, Baker and Manning again worked well to set up Sophie Townsend for her hat-trick, netting with a low shot to give her side an 8-1 victory.