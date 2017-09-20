Stan’s the man as Asfordby maintain fine early season form

Stan Logan’s hat-trick helped maintain Asfordby FC’s excellent start to life in the Senior League on Saturday.

Logan struck twice in the first half to give Jon Allsop’s side a 2-0 half-time lead over Anstey Nomads Reserves at Hoby Road.

And he completed his treble after the break to complete a 3-1 win for the hosts.

The three points leaves them second in Division One after six games, three points behind early season pace-setters Rugby Borough.

Asfordby have a blank weekend and return to action with a County FA Intermediate Cup tie at Fleckney on Saturday, September 30.

Elsewhere in Division One, Holwell Sports Development Squad were thrashed 7-0 at home to Anstey Town on Saturday, with Joe Barnes hitting a hat-trick for the visitors.

They were then knocked out of the Beacon Hill League Cup on penalties by County Hall on Tuesday evening.

Matt Lowe gave Holwell the lead, but the visitors hit back to lead 2-1.

Shaun Smith levelled on the stroke of half-time and then gave the hosts the lead just after the hour.

But County Hall equalised 10 minutes from time and then edged the shoot-out 5-4.

Holwell are also without a fixture this weekend before a trip to Aylestone Park Reserves in the Intermediate Cup the following Saturday.