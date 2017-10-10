Senior League: Wins for Asfordby FC and Holwell Sports Development

Asfordby FC overcame a scare to keep pace with the Senior League Division One leaders on Saturday.

Hosting lowly Loughborough FC with just one win to their name, Jon Alsopp’s side trailed at half-time to Myalls Martin’s goal.

But Stan Logan came to the rescue as his second-half double took his tally to six goals for the season.

And Jake Dawkin came off the bench to seal a 3-1 home victory, making it five wins in seven league matches for Asfordby and keeping them in second place, six points behind Rugby Borough with a game in hand.

Holwell Sports Development Squad also took three points on Saturday as they gained instant revenge for their county cup defeat to Aylestone Park Reserves.

Stephan Fenwick put Holwell ahead at Welby Road after 20 minutes and Shaun Smith doubled the lead just a minute into the second half.

Jack Blanksby put the game back in the balance as Aylestone made it 2-1 with 10 minutes left, but the home side held out for their third league win of the season to climb a place to 12th.

Both sides take a break this weekend before returning to league action on Saturday, October 21 when Asfordby host Anstey Town and Holwell entertain County Hall.