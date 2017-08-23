Senior League: Good starts for Asfordby FC and Holwell Sports Development

Asfordby FC made a superb start to their debut Leics Senior League season with four points from two matches.

Jon Allsop’s side opened their Division One campaign with a goalless draw at Desford on Saturday, but the floodgates opened under the flioodlights on Tuesday evening.

Hosting St Andrew’s Reserves at Hoby Road, Asfordby chalked up their first win with a 7-2 rout.

Jed Wright hit four goals, while Cameron Corkett, Adam Wright and Jamie Hunt were also on the scoresheet as Asfordby moved up to second, level on points with early leaders Caterpillar.

Asfordby now have back-to-back matches on the road with trips to Lutterworth Town Reserves on Saturday (3pm) and Thurnby Rangers on Tuesday evening (7.30pm).

Holwell Sports Development Squad also made a winning start to the new season on Saturday when they opened with victory at Earl Shilton Albion.

Lochlan Murray gave the visitors the lead after 23 minutes before Stephan Fenwick wrapped up the points with six minutes remaining.

But Holwell were beaten on Tuesday evening when they hosted title favourites Birstall United Reserves at Welby Road.

The young side more than held their own against a very experienced Birstall side who definitely knew they were in a match.

Andre Fontoura put the home side ahead on the half-hour only for Liam Kyle to level five minutes later.

Level at the break, Birstall had to fight hard for their second-half winner, and were relieved to go home with three points.

Holwell sit sixth and face another fixture double header next week.

On Saturday they host Highfield Rangers at Welby Road (ko 3pm) and on Tuesday they travel to Barrow Town Reserves (ko 7.30pm).

Melton Town Development Squad also make their Senior League Division One bow on Saturday at County Hall.

They then host Caterpillar at Brooksby Melton College’s Brooksby campus on Tuesday (kick-off 7.30pm).