RUMOUR MILL: Ibrahimovic has ‘agreed deal with LA Galaxy’ | Ronaldo will quit Real Madrid if Hazard signs | Sanchez to quit Arsenal for Chelsea | West Ham make move for Markovic | Gunners begin talks with Wilshire

Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has agreed to leave Manchester United for LA Galaxy this summer, according to reports in America. (Various)

Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez wants to leave Arsenal for Chelsea this summer. (The Sun)

Cristiano Ronaldo has threatened to quit Real Madrid if they go ahead with plans to sign Eden Hazard from Chelsea this summer. (Various)

West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic has made a surprise move for Liverpool’s Serbian star Lazar Markovic. (The Sun)

Arsenal have finally moved to open contract negotiations with Jack Wilshere. Yesterday it was reported that Bournemouth want to make the midfielder’s loan deal permanent. (Daily Mirror)

Everton are interested in signing highly-rated Benfica midfielder Anderson Talisca in the summer. (Daily Express)

Wilfried Zaha is determined to quit Crystal Palace this summer and join Tottenham, despite the lure of a bumper new pay deal. (The Sun)

PSG star Blaise Matuidi should sign for Arsenal, according to ex-France striker Christophe Dugarry.

Stoke’s record signing Giannelli Imbula could quit the club in the summer after being frozen out. (The Sun)

West Brom midfielder James McClean has fueled speculation he could make a summer move to his boyhood club Celtic after posting a photo of himself on Instagram wearing a Hoops top. The 27-year-old was celebrating Celtic winning the Ladbrokes Premiership title, writing “here we go six in a row” alongside the snap. (Press and Journal)

Swansea City are looking to add to the lengthy list of young Scottish stars already at the club by signing Morton duo Lewis Strapp and Scott Tiffoney. The two teenagers, who’ve both featured for the Ladbrokes Championship club this season, have been invited for a training spell at the Liberty Stadium. (Daily Record)