Ollie Burke becomes Melton’s first Premier League footballer

Ollie Burke became Melton’s first Premier League footballer on Sunday following last week’s £15 million move from Germany to West Brom.

The 20-year-old joined the Baggies on a five-year contract from Bundesliga runners-up Red Bull Leipzig on Friday and was immediately called into the squad for Sunday’s live televised match with Stoke City.

Ollie Burke has come a long way in little time after being named Melton Times Junior Sports Personality of the Year in 2015 EMN-170829-192838002

And manager Tony Pulis brought on the former Mowbray Rangers youth player two minutes from the end of the 1-1 draw at the Hawthorns.

Burke sprang a surprise 12 months ago when he joined Leipzig from Nottingham Forest for £13m – a record fee for a Scottish player – ending a 10-year association with the City Ground club.

According to reports, the German club were keen to keep Burke, but the powerful and pacy winger decided on a move back to the UK to join the star-studded Premier League and enhance his chances of more minutes on the pitch.

Burke, a former John Ferneley College pupil like fellow Melton professional footballer Paul Anderson, set up a goal on his debut and then scored on his first start for Leipzig, but then started only four further matches.

“I learned a lot over in Germany and I can’t knock that,” he said.

“But it’s time for me to move on, play more games and start enjoying my football.

“To play in the Premier League will be an amazing achievement for me and I’m very happy.

He added: “There’s a lot I want to achieve.

“I want to play a big part in the team and be the first name on the teamsheet. I want to have an impact.”