North Leics League: In-form Clawson Kings make it three wins on the spin

Have your say

Goal-hungry Clawson Kings secured their third straight win on Saturday and made it 15 goals in three games.

A hat-trick from Darren Lightbown and strikes from substitutes Rolando Jibbinson and Danny Ross gave the Kings a 5-2 win over Shepshed Amateurs Reserves at the All England Ground, in Melton, on Saturday.

The win lifted them to fifth in Division Two of the North Leicestershire League and with games in hand on all of the teams above them.

They will look to extend their winning run at bottom side Loughborough United on Saturday.

* Up in the Premier, leaders Wymeswold suffered their first defeat of the season, 2-1 at Falcons.

Jack Hesketh was on target for Wymeswold who stay top by a point and host Cossington Saints on Saturday.

* Bottesford moved up to third in Division One after winning by the odd goal in seven at FC Polonia.

Kamil Kijowski hit a hat-trick for the hosts, but goals from Brodie Snow, Mathew Bland and Thomas Power gave the visitors the points.

They host runaway leaders Kegworth Imperial on Saturday.

* In Division Three, unbeaten Asfordby FC Reserves moved onto the shoulders of leaders Wymeswold Reserves after putting eight past Woodhouse Imperial Reserves.

Charlie Richards and Marcus Rowland both hit doubles, while Thomas Atherley, Jamie Felstead, Ellis Walker and Leon Watson also got on the scoresheet.

They moved to within a point of the leaders who were in cup action, reaching the semi-finals of the Bonser Trophy with a 4-1 win against Greenhill YC Reserves.

Goals from Michael Moore, Luke Ratcliffe, Ellis Simon and Callum Payne took them through.

Asfordby are out of action this weekend, meaning Wymeswold can re-establish their lead at Castle Donington Reserves on Saturday.

All matches kick off at 2pm.