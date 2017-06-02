Mowbray Rangers to host 10th international football festival

Mowbray Rangers FC are holding their 10th International Football Festival this weekend at their Asfordby Hill home ground.

There will be two age groups competing on Saturday and Sunday at under 12s and under 13s with the host club represented in both along with their French ‘twin’ club Etoile.

Other teams competing are: Sportsco (Sutton Coldfield), Sherwood Collier United (Mansfield), Quarrydale United (Kirkby in Ashfield), Kirby Kings (Leics), Bardon Hill Falcons (Leics), Glenfield Lions (Leics), One Touch Football (Lincs) and Syston Town (Leics).

The traditional pre-tournament parade takes place at 10.30am on Saturday with the first games kicking off at 11am.