Mowbray Rangers take positives from defeat to league leaders Loughborough

Mowbray Rangers Under 12s entertained league leaders Loughborough Greens on Sunday.

Despite coming out on the wrong end of a 5-0 defeat, Rangers can take a lot of positives out of the performance, particularly in the first half.

The game started at a fast pace and was end-to-end, but Loughborough went ahead when Mowbray’s defence failed to clear a loose ball.

Soon after the hosts were two down when a harsh penalty was awarded after the ball was driven straight at Parker’s hand.

Mowbray then had their best spell of the first half with Brighty twice unfortunate as he stumbled when clean through.

Ward also put two headers just wide, and Lomas saw three half-chances go close.

The second half continued in the same vein until keeper Bailey misjudged a shot he thought was going wide which made it 3-0.

Rangers were now on the back foot with Rudkin, Amyes, Barker and Hallam in defence under extreme pressure, and Loughborough converted their second penalty to go 4-0 up.

Mowbray’s heads did not drop as Hewson, Finch and Hubbard tried to get a foothold in midfield, but at times they were overrun as Loughborough added a late fifth.

* Asfordby FC Under 9s welcomed Markfield to Hoby Road for their second fixture of the season.

This promised to be another close game and it started slowly with both teams trying to push forward, but Asfordby had a clear edge from kick-off.

Pushing forward early on, the hosts were awarded a penalty.

This helped the home side grow in confidence, producing great passing and midfield play which kept their opponents running around the pitch to no avail.

With Noah and Seb both delivering, Asfordby got the result they deserved after a fine team effort from great goalkeeping and defence.

The midfield provided strength and support and providing a good service to the boys up front.