Mowbray Rangers pegged back as chances go begging

Mowbray Rangers Tigers U13s maintained their unbeaten start to the season, but were slightly disappointed only to take a point at home to Glenfield.

The Tigers were on top in the first half and deservedly took the lead when Barker drove forward from midfield and struck a clinical shot into the corner of the net.

The hosts were dominating possession without threatening the goal, but with half-time approaching had Bailey to thank for keeping the scores level with a fine double save from a Glenfield break.

The second half started evenly, but again it was Mowbray’s Achilles heel of failing to clear under pressure as they allowed the visitors to equalise.

Mowbray pressed for a winner with Hewson, Finch And Brighty all seeing good chances go begging.

The Tigers will be hoping to be more clinical in front of goal next weekend when they are in cup action.

They will also look to be much tighter at the back and cut out the unforced errors which are turning wins into draws.

But they remain undefeated and in touching distance of the league leaders.