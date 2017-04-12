Mowbray Rangers fight back to earn Asfordby draw

Mowbray Rangers Under 12s entertained Asfordby FC in a local derby and came away with a fortunate draw.

The visitors pressed from the start and put Mowbray under immense pressure with direct play, and it was no surprise when a long ball bounced over the Mowbray defence and an Asfordby forward ran through to open the scoring.

Asfordby doubled their lead in similar fashion when Rangers’ defence failed to deal with another long ball and the midfield failed to support. Half-time came with Mowbray 2-0 down, but lucky not to be further behind.

The second half brought some improvement when Hubbard scored with a spectacular looping volley.

But Mowbray failed to push on and another ball over the top sent the Asfordby forward away to score with a sublime finish.

The penny dropped in the last 10 minutes as Mowbray began to play the football of previous weeks.

Woodcock pulled a goal back after good persistence, firing through a crowded goalmouth.

And Rangers equalised when Hubbard sent the keeper the wrong way with a penalty following a handball.

In the final stages Mowbray had a strong penalty claim turned down, but a defeat would have been harsh on Asfordby who deserved credit for their awareness.