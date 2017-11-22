Mowbray Rangers end Cosby Ravens’ unbeaten start

Have your say

Mowbray Rangers U13 Girls produced their best result of the season to end the unbeaten record of league leaders Cosby Ravens.

After a few near misses in recent weeks, Rangers had worked hard in training as they searched for a reward.

The Rangers girls started brightly, passing the ball neatly and working the space well, but also pressing Cosby at every opportunity.

Alice’s pace again caused problems down the right and within minutes she broke away from the Cosby defence, drove to the corner and whipped in a cross, but striker Manning couldn’t connect.

The hosts continued to break up play as Cosby tried to find their rhythm, forcing them into mistakes, with Farrow and Baker bossing midfield.

After numerous attacks Rangers broke the deadlock when a through ball found Erin Baker 20 yards out who drove past two defenders into the box before unleashing a fantastic shot to score.

After half-time, Cosby applied more and more pressure, but the back three of Wright, Cook-Snow and player-of-the-match Charlotte Moule all stood firm.

Manning and Baker had more chances, with Evie supplying good passes, but the game remained 1-0.

With 20 minutes left, Cosby’s striker broke free, one-on-one, but keeper Scallon made a great save low to her right.

Subs Lilly and Molly came on as Mowbray saw out the final minutes for a deserved win which shows they belong at the top level as all their hard work on the training ground pays.

Rangers now have a break from action before resuming at home to local rivals East Goscote on Sunday, December 3.

Rangers: Leah S, Ella W (c), Ellie CS, Charlotte M, Evie M, Alice HOS, Rhea M, Erin B, Lauren F, Sophie T, Lilly R, Molly B.