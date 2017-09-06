More woes for Sports with fifth loss in seven

It was another away day of woe for Holwell fans on Saturday as their side slumped to a disappointing defeat to a team in their first season in the East Midlands Counties league.

This was a chance to get the league campaign underway but again manager John Webster was unable to field his strongest squad.

Youngsters Kyle Reek, Shaun Smith and James Rushton were brought into the squad and they more than held their own when called upon.

Rushton impressed throughout the match, proving more than a match for the speedy winger he had to contain at right back.

Kicking up the slope in the first half Holwell did well to combat the long high ball to the forwards

Tinsley had a great chance two minutes in as Selston’s centre back sold his keeper short with a bad back pass but a tame finish from the Holwell striker was easily dealt with by the Selston keeper.

Within minutes Andre Fontoura did well to work free in the left corner but he shot straight at the keeper with others free and the chance was lost.

Selston seemed to be having problems getting control of the ball on their own pitch, struggling with the downward slope, but they were still able to put Holwell under severe pressure.

The visitors required some last ditch defending by Bitmead and Randall, who both had to clear shots off the line, to keep the home attack out.

At the other end Holwell front men Tinsley and Fontoura were always a threat.

The visitors took some comfort from surviving the downhill onslaught of the first half to go in level at the break.

However, two minutes into the second half, Cragg and Randall got themselves in a muddle, allowing Carl Moore to break the deadlock.

Moore was causing problems in the centre of the Holwell defence and he added a second on 54 minutes, easily riding a tackle before slotting the ball past Cragg.

Holwell weren’t able to use the slope to their advantage in the second half as Selston controlled play, with Renshaw nearly netting a third for the hosts in the 66th minutes; his shot flying narrowly past the left hand post.

Holwell brought on Bloxham, Hazeldine and Shaun Smith for Kyle Reek, Andre Fontoura and Brad Smith but they were not able to change the game, though Hazeldine did make some strong challenges in midfield.

With no further scores, Selston went on to claim all three points with a 2-0 victory, leaving Holwell languishing second from bottom of the league, with just one win and four points from their first seven fixtures.

Holwell: Cragg, Rushton, Bitmead, Randall, Chapman, Reek (Bloxham), Foster, B Smith (Hazeldine), Stevenson, Fontoura (S Smith) Tinsley.