Melton Town too strong for struggling Burton Park

Melton Town returned to action following a three-week break with a victory against struggling Burton Park on Saturday.

The home fans were hoping for an upturn in fortunes having seen just two wins in eight matches which is Melton’s worst run of form in eight years. Burton Park were possibly the best opposition to meet, having mustered just the one win all season, but their recent improved form caused Town a few early problems.

Shannon Myring steps over a challenge EMN-170901-093438002

An attack down the right and cross was met cleanly by Burrows whose shot deflected off Kieran Clayton’s boot and looped over the oncoming keeper King. Fortunately on this occasion it hit the crossbar and out for a goalkick.

Wanderers mounted two more attacks which led to corners and near misses.

In the 10th minute Melton had their first real attack when Steve Truman was clear on goal with just the keeper to beat. He rounded the keeper, but was chopped down.

Adam Bishop stepped up to take the penalty, but could only hit a soft shot straight at the keeper.

It took another 15 minutes before either keeper was tested and it saw Melton break the deadlock.

Harry Calver collected the ball on halfway and picked out Aidan Black with a lovely floated cross. Black beat the defender and looped a header over the advancing Wanderers keeper.

Both teams cancelling each other out until right on half-time Calver burst through the midfield and took a chance by shooting hard and low.

Burton’s keeper made a great save, but 17-year-old Alex Horobin was quickest to the rebound and stuck it into an empty net to make it 2-0 at half-time.

Two minutes into the second half and Jack Baker showed some beautiful footwork to beat three defenders, but his final shot was well saved.

Black then played a great pass out to Truman who raced to the byline and whipped in a low cross. Rather than take a first touch to control the ball, Black shot while on the move and missed an open goal.

Then on 52 minutes the hosts were guilty of another open goal miss when Calver’s free-kick found Horobin whose header missed the target.

Melton did find the net in the final minute, if fortuitously, when Truman received a good through ball from Hendy who spun around the defender and shinned the bobbling ball which looped over the keeper and into the net.

Not a great performance from Melton but a welcome three points, closing the gap to the top 10, and a precious clean sheet.

Melton travel to 15th-placed Rushden and Higham on Saturday, hoping to avenge a 2-0 home defeat in the second weekend of the season. Kick-off is 3pm.