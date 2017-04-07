Melton Town to host derby rivals Oakham in final home game

Melton Town will end their home league programme with a derby clash against Oakham United on Saturday.

There will be more than local pride at stake in the fixture with their Rutland rivals sitting just a point and two places worse off than Melton with three games of the season remaining.

Victory would put daylight between the sides and mean they could not be caught by 12th-placed Long Buckby.

Town were beaten 4-2 at Oakham in the early weeks of the season, but should be a different proposition this time around.

Kick-off at Digital Deadline Park is 3pm.

Town’s final two games of the season will be over the bank holiday weekend.

Steve Hendey’s side travel to Burton Latimer on Easter Saturday to take on bottom side Burton Park.

Then two days later the complete their first United Counties League season at mid-table rivals Lutterworth.