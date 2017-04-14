Melton Town to finish UCL season with weekend double-header

Melton Town bring their debut season in the United Counties League to an end with back-to-back matches over the Easter weekend.

Steve Hendey’s men will be hot favourites to take three points on Saturday when they travel to rock-bottom Burton Park Wanderers who have picked up just seven points and one win this season (ko 3pm).

They then conclude their campaign on Bank Holiday Monday with a trip to mid-table rivals Lutterworth Athletic whom they beat 4-2 in Melton at the start of April (ko 3pm).

After securing their third win in four since Hendey took charge, Town know four points from these games should be enough to secure a ninth-place finish.

* Daventry Town were crowned Division One champions in style on Saturday with a 7-2 demolition of Stewarts and Lloyds.

The result maintained their seven-point lead over Wellingborough, 5-2 winners against Potton, with just two games left.