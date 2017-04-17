Melton Town set new landmark for United Counties League season

Melton Town won three successive United Counties League matches for the first time this season as they won at bottom side Burton Park on Saturday.

Town took the game to Burton from the kick-off, but their neat build-up play was too often marred by their final pass as the home side were content to sit back and defend in numbers.

Jack Baker doubled Town;s advantage with a composed finish EMN-170417-133228002

Melton almost took the lead when Levi Fray’s ball into the box bounced over keeper Bowden and came back off the bar.

And the visitors should then have opened their account, but Ambrose failed to connect from Mike Hendey’s inviting cross, and when the danger was only half-cleared to Jack Baker, he fired over.

However, Burton’s reprieve was short-lived as Melton took a deserved lead when Hendey’s pinpoint cross was met by Ambrose who sent a superb header past Bowden into the roof of the net.

Melton continued to dominate possession, but were almost caught out when Prince Ozregebe broke clear, only to shoot wide.

The start of the second half began brightly for Burton who forced three corners in quick succession without troubling keeper Richard Cragg.

Midway through the half Melton increased their lead when Baker showed good composure to round Bowden and score the second of the game.

Jordan Cufflin-Stableford nearly made it three when he beat two defenders, but shot just wide, and Hendey then cut inside Oakman and Smith, and his powerful effort beat Bowden, but struck the post.

The third goal arrived soon after when Bowden spilled Ash Palfreyman’s free-kick and Cufflin-Stableford followed up to force home the loose ball.

Manager Steve Hendey said: “It wasn’t a great game to watch, but once again we were the side wanting to play the football while the opposition sat back and relied on the counter.”

Town: Cragg, Levi Fray, Lapworth, Horobin, Clayton, Mike Hendey, Baker, Mann, Ambrose, Palfreyman, Ryder, Love, Joe Cooper, Cufflin-Stableford.