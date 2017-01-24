Melton Town’s new year winning streak halted by weather

Melton Town’s hopes of making it three wins on the spin in 2017 were frustrated by the cold snap on Saturday.

The match at seventh-placed Potton United was postponed because of a frozen pitch following a referee’s pitch inspection late on Saturday morning.

It was the only match in United Counties League Division One to be called off, but affected neither team’s position with Melton remaining in 11th place, three points behind Oakham United with a game in hand.

On Saturday, Town return to their Digital Deadline Park home as they start a run of home games against Long Buckby.

The hosts will be without Aaron Black and leading scorer Ash Palfreyman for the visit of the 13th-placed side, as they serve the final game of their three-match bans.

Buckby have been an unpredictable side of late, with two wins, two draws and three defeats in their last seven matches, following up a 2-1 win at Potton with an 8-3 home defeat to Wellingborough.

The Northamptonshire side won the reverse fixture 4-2 back in September despite ending the match with 10 men after a sending off. Adam Bishop and Steve Truman were on target for Town that day.

Buckby trail Melton by just three points and have picked up more points on the road this season, losing just four times in 13 away fixtures.

Kick-off is 3pm.