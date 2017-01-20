Melton Town out to avenge opening day defeat

Melton Town face their biggest United Counties League test of the new year on Saturday as they aim to make it three wins from three in 2017.

They travel to Bedfordshire to play Potton United who lie seventh in Division One, four places higher than Town.

Tony Thorpe’s men will be eager to avenge a 5-2 home defeat when Town made their UCL bow back in August.

Potton have lost just one of their last seven league outings - a 2-1 defeat to Long Buckby in their most recent home match - but have also drawn three times in that spell.

Kick-off is 3pm.