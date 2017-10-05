Melton Town look for bumoer gate on Non-League Day

Melton Town are hoping for a bumper crowd at Digital Deadline Park on Saturday when they host a title-challenging team on National Non-League Day.

The annual event is held during an international break while all teams in the Premier League and Championship are out of action.

Town feel they have not had the rub of the green in recent games, and sit 15th after two straight league defeats.

They face another stiff test this weekend against Raunds Town who lie second in United Counties League Division One (ko 3pm).

The Northamptonshire side have won seven of their 10 matches this season, but both of their defeats have come on the road.

And then on Tuesday, Melton host Lutterworth Athletic who are seventh and boast an unbeaten away record so far this term (ko 7.45pm).

Holwell, meanwhile, would have been keen to build on their improved display against high-flying Aylestone Park when they visited Borrowash Victoria on Wednesday.

John Webster’s side have no fixture this weekend, but you can read the full report from last night’s match on www.meltontimes.co.uk or in next week’s edition.