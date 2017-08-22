Melton Town hit five in first win at Long Buckby

Melton Town’s season finally ignited as a resounding five-star performance at Long Buckby earned them their first win in the United Counties League.

With Joe Cooper serving a one-match suspension, Melton welcomed back skipper Tom Cooper and introduced new signings Kieran Lane, who started at left back, and Justin Trow who was named among the substitutes.

Melton Town co-managers Shane Jarram and Steve Hendey EMN-170822-105648002

As of last week, Melton started strongly with the lively Tom Byrne tormenting the home defence and twice going close, while George Coser saw a close-range effort blocked.

The pressure paid off when Matt Hendey’s corner was deflected past McCarthy.

Long Buckby slowly clawed their way into the game as Melton were guilty of dropping their work rate, and the home side went close when Yeates headed over from close range.

Merry’s vicious effort then struck the bar before Town keeper Witham made a good block as Barry followed up.

Melton restored their superiority, with Lane and Reeves overlapping well and sending over telling crosses.

Byrne again teased Carter and Wilson before firing across the face of goal with Hendey a stud’s length away from applying the finishing touch.

With the second half only five minutes old, Hendey, Coser and Byrne combined well, the latter setting up Tom Burrows who coolly slotted past Mellor.

With their tails up, Melton went further ahead when a rapid break saw Mike Hendey evade a dangerous lunge from Carter and in turn found Matt Hendey.

He inter-changed passes with Byrne before netting his second goal of the game at the near post.

Buckby were stunned, but continued to look dangerous from dead-ball situations as Melton defended resolutely.

Melton added to their tally when Byrne controlled well and rounded Collins and keeper Mellor to slot home a fine goal.

And minutes later a rampant Melton added goal number five when Williams picked out Lane’s overlap and the full-back capped a fine debut by showing great strength and balance to drill home from the edge of the area.

Melton were cutting through the Long Buckby defence with ease and only a good save by Mellor denied Clark latching on to Trow’s through ball to make it six.

Co-manager Steve Hendey said: “It’s great to get the three points and to bolster the goals for column while keeping a clean sheet.

“We started the game well, but got impatient after taking the lead which resulted in giving away possession cheaply.

“We’re still a very new team, but the lads are gelling well and it was an excellent debut for Kieran Lane.”

Hendey added: “We scored some really good team goals which was pleasing as we again had a decent following of home supporters.

“As a team we’ve still got to keep working and improving, but there’s a good spirit in the camp even after we’d lost the opening two games.

“I feel we played better last week until we lost Joe Cooper on the hour; we were more controlled. The pity was that three points then to go with three points today and we’d be handily placed.”