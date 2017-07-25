Melton Town hit back to win East Leake friendly

Have your say

Melton Town FC continued their busy pre-season schedule with a friendly win against East Leake Athletic on Saturday.

The North Leicestershire League side took a deserved lead, but that was soon cancelled out by a Dean Copson header.

The visitors were playing some excellent football and stunned Melton with two further goals to go in at half-time with a two-goal lead.

But Melton were sharply out the blocks in the second half and they soon levelled the scoreline.

A dominant second half saw the home side show their true colours with some sharp incisive play and clinical finishing.

Hat-tricks from Tom Burns and Copson, and solo strikes from Josh Clark and Ben Lapworth sealed an 8-3 win.

Co-managers Steve Hendey and Shane Jarram have one more friendly to prepare the side after the visit of a Mansfield Town XI was postponed.

On Saturday they face a testing trip to Birstall United, who finished third in the East Midlands Counties League last term, ahead of the season opener on August 5.

“It was another very good test which is what these games are about,” said Hendey.

“We were disjointed in the first half and poor when not in possession.

“Shane, myself and the lads talked things over during the break and made a couple of adjustments, but the overall difference was a change in attitude and workrate which paid dividends.

“With so many new faces these games are vital for us to bed everyone into the club.”