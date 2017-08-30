Melton Town exit league cup after losing two-goal lead

Melton Town were knocked out of the United Counties League Cup at the first round stage by Premier Division strugglers Sleaford Town on Tuesday evening.

Josh Clarke gave the home side the lead after 19 minutes and Hendey doubled the advantage eight minutes into the second half from the penalty spot.

But there was to be a late twist in the game as the visitors, who had yet to avoid defeat this season when they arrived at Digital Deadline Park, scored twice in the last 15 minutes to force extra time.

The stunnigng turnaround was completed in extra time as the Lincolnshire side ran out 5-2 winners to advance into the second round.

On Saturday, Melton return to the league, where they are unbeaten in three, when they host second-bottom Stewarts and Lloyds at Digital Deadline Park who are without a point so far this season. Kick-off 3pm