Melton Town dispatch strugglers to close in on UCL top eight target

Melton Town bounced back from their narrow defeat the previous week with a 4-1 win against UCL strugglers Stewarts and Lloyds on Saturday.

Despite having to make a lot of changes, Town soon settled into their rhythm and created opportunities to take an early lead.

Shannon Myring was on target for Town

Jack Baker jinked his way past three defenders, but brave goalkeeping denied him as Buckingham spread himself well to deny Town’s midfielder.

Aiden Black, twice, and Jordan Cufflin-Stableford were inches from the opener before Baker breached the visitors’ defence to give the home side a deserved lead.

Aaron Black, who was looking very lively, was thwarted by Buckingham before the visitors stunned Melton with an equaliser.

Ash King made an excellent save from Henbury, but Bird reacted quickest to hook home the loose ball.

Melton pressed continually with Shannon Myring, Hendey and Baker bossing the midfield, and the hosts soon regained their lead when Baker’s crisply-struck drive from outside the area fizzed past Buckingham.

Ben Lapworth’s overlapping runs in support of Aaron Black were causing problems for the visitors, and another cross from the right was knocked back by Kieran Clayton for Myring to calmly steer home.

Play at the start of the second half became scrappy with both sides guilty of wasting possession.

Melton thought they had scored a fourth when Hendey’s pass split the defence for Aaron Black who outpaced Glass and pulled his cross back where a defender bundled the ball into his own net.

But the goal was inexplicably ruled out for offside.

Stewarts were lifted by the let off and almost reduced the deficit when a fine effort struck the base of a post.

Clayton and Hendey almost scored from close range, while at the other end Calver and Horobin reacted sharply to maintain the two-goal cushion.

Melton’s Aaron Black got his side’s fourth goal - a just reward for his excellent display after his lengthy lay-off.

Town remain 11th despite their third win in four UCL games, but closed to within five points of the top eight.

On Saturday, Melton will be confident of extending their good recent run when they travel to second-bottom Burton Park Wanderers who have just one league win this season.

* Town’s home derby with Oakham, postponed because of a frozen pitch a few days after Christmas, has been re-arranged to Saturday, April 8 - their penultimate game of the season.